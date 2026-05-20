UDA big boys are eating good - Meet TINA, a KAMBA LADY being ‘chewed’ and sponsored by DENNIS ITUMBI! He even bought her a car (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Upcoming Kamba actress, Tina Clara, has been linked to a romantic affair with President William Ruto’s close ally and digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi.

According to sources, Itumbi has been funding Tina’s extravagant lifestyle, with reports further claiming that he bought her a high-end car a few months ago.

The rumours gained momentum last month after Itumbi attended Tina’s event at the KICC, where the two were seen holding hands and appearing cozy, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Tina Clara is currently among the fastest-rising Kamba celebrities and has been attracting attention online due to her growing popularity and glamorous lifestyle.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST