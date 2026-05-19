JACKIE, the Embu LADY doused with acid over alleged affair with a married man, had hinted that she would die because of love on her WhatsApp status -Screenshot emerges







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Jackie Wanjiru, the 27-year-old miraa trader from Embu who died after being doused with acid in a suspected revenge attack, had posted a cryptic WhatsApp status just two days before the incident.

In the message, Jackie appeared to jokingly suggest that love would one day lead to her death.

“In case mapenzi iniue, hizo kuku zote ushago ni zangu,” the message read.

Jackie was attacked on Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m while heading to the miraa market in Kiritiri Town, Embu County.

Reports indicate that the assailants also splashed the highly corrosive liquid on the boda boda rider she had hired during the early morning trip, in an incident many residents described as premeditated and personal.

According to witnesses, Jackie had hired boda boda rider John Juma to take her to the market before they were intercepted by another motorcycle carrying two masked men.

The attackers poured a liquid suspected to be acid on the victims without any confrontation before fleeing the scene under the cover of darkness.

The victims were rushed to hospital, with Jackie later being referred to Embu Level 5 Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST