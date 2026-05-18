Paparazzi exposes Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU, after he’s spotted holding hands and getting mushy with Slay Queen MARIONA SAINA (Pictured) - Two other LADIES are pregnant for him







Monday, May 18, 2026 - Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku, was reportedly spotted by paparazzi getting cozy with a Slay Queen at CJs Bar and Restaurant in Kisii.

According to reports, the skirt-chasing MP was seen holding hands and getting affectionate with a lady identified as Mariona Saina at the popular entertainment joint.

He appeared unbothered despite being a public figure.





Further claims circulating online allege that two other women are currently pregnant for him.

Manduku’s appetite for younger women is said to be well-known, with reports emerging that the 54-year-old politician prefers women in their early 20s.

See photos of the lady he was reportedly spotted with; a sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals that she lives a luxurious lifestyle, often posting photos from lavish vacations and high-end hotels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST