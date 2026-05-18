Paparazzi exposes Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU, after he’s spotted holding hands and getting mushy with Slay Queen MARIONA SAINA (Pictured) - Two other LADIES are pregnant for him

Monday, May 18, 2026 -
Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku, was reportedly spotted by
paparazzi getting cozy with a Slay Queen at CJs Bar and Restaurant in Kisii.
According to reports, the skirt-chasing MP was seen holding
hands and getting affectionate with a lady identified as Mariona Saina at the
popular entertainment joint.
He appeared unbothered despite being a public figure.
Further claims circulating online allege that two other
women are currently pregnant for him.
Manduku’s appetite for younger women is said to be
well-known, with reports emerging that the 54-year-old politician prefers women
in their early 20s.
See photos of the lady he was reportedly spotted with; a sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals that she lives a luxurious lifestyle, often posting photos from lavish vacations and high-end hotels.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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