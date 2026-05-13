University of Nairobi medical student, MAHLON OCHOLA, and his girlfriend captured on camera having “MECHI” during an online class as the video goes viral







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - University of Nairobi medical students were left embarrassed after they appeared in an online class while engaging in “mechi” activities.

The students, identified as Mahlon Ochola and his girlfriend, reportedly joined the class unaware that their camera was on, exposing the incident to fellow classmates.

Some of the students in the online session screen-recorded the video before sharing it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Watch the video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST