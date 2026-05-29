Why US rapper, ACE HOOD, has cancelled his scheduled Nairobi show - “I will not be performing at this year’s Furaha Festival in Nairobi”







Friday, May 29, 2026 - American rapper, Ace Hood, has cancelled his scheduled Nairobi performance, accusing event promoters of breaching their contractual agreement.

The Florida‑born artist was set to headline the Furaha Festival on June 5th, 2026.

“I regret to inform you that due to promoter’s breach of contract, I will not be performing at this year’s Furaha Festival in Nairobi, Kenya scheduled for June 2026.”

“I hope to have the opportunity to visit Kenya in 2027,” read his statement shared on social media.

Ace Hood explained that unresolved disputes over the terms of engagement forced him to pull out, stressing that he had to protect his professional interests.

Promoters of the Nairobi show have yet to issue a detailed response addressing the alleged breaches.

This is a big blow to vendors who had anticipated to make a killing during the show and fans who had already bought tickets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST