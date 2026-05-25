PHOTOs of the multi-million mansion PASSY MA TREVOR was building in Ruai before she was arrested for defrauding gullible Kenyans of KSh 350 million - She is languishing in remand







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Disgraced social media influencer, Passy Ma Trevor, was in the process of building a multi-million mansion in Ruai along Kangundo Road before she was arrested over a Ksh 350 million investment scam.

Passy defrauded hundreds of Kenyans by promising them high monthly returns through what she claimed were real estate and money-lending businesses.

Using her Facebook platform, she lured unsuspecting victims with promises of monthly interest rates ranging between 23.5% and 30 percent.

Reports indicate that once victims deposited large sums of money into her accounts, she switched off her phone and went into hiding.

A contractor has shared photos of the mansion under construction, revealing that he had visited the site just a day before her arrest.

“Visited this site then the next morning it became a crime scene. Weuh, glad I hesitated to take up some work Passy wanted to give me,” he tweeted.

Passy Ma Trevor is currently being held in remand as investigations into the fraud continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST