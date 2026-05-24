Keiyo South MP and RUTO’s ally, GIDEON KIMAIYO, rushed to hospital after overdosing on blue pills - Details of the secret hotel escapade that almost turned tragic







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Keiyo South Member of Parliament, Gideon Kimaiyo, a close ally of President William Ruto, reportedly suffered a health scare after overdosing on blue pills during a secret escapade at a city hotel.

According to whispers, the outspoken MP had booked a room at a high-end hotel in Nairobi and invited a lady for a private meetup.

Sources claim Kimaiyo had taken the pills to boost his energy ahead of the much-anticipated “mechi” session.

However, things took a dramatic turn after the lady delayed arriving at the hotel, forcing the legislator to wait longer than expected.

The pills reacted badly, causing the MP to become weak and eventually unresponsive inside the hotel room.

The incident triggered panic among his close aides and hotel staff, who quickly organized for him to be rushed to a nearby high-end hospital for emergency treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST