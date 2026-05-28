Married man begs SIDE CHICK not to leave him, claims he loves his wife better with her in the picture - “My marriage only works when you are active in this” (SCREENSHOT)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A lady has stirred lively conversations online after sharing a message her married lover sent her.

In the emotional text, the man pleaded with his side chick not to walk away from their affair, claiming that his marriage only works when she is fully in the picture.

He wrote: “Hey, I apologise for everything I’ve got you through. My marriage only works when you’re fully active in this.”

“I love my wife better when I am with you, and I don’t want to frustrate her.”

“She deserves better, so please don’t leave me. I love you okay.”

The unusual confession has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens argued that many marriages are quietly sustained by side chicks, who act as “shock absorbers” for men by easing stress outside the home and allowing husbands to return to their wives without emotional baggage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST