Anakaa Tu Muuaji - Netizens react to a PHOTO of the man who brutally murdered beautiful SHIRLEEN NJERI and slept next to her body! He broke all her limbs







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A family in Murang’a County is seeking justice after their daughter, Shirleen Njeri, was murdered by her boyfriend in cold blood.

According to reports, the deceased had gone out with her boyfriend on the night of the incident before the tragic events unfolded.

A postmortem report indicated that she suffered multiple severe injuries consistent with a violent assault.

It is further reported that after the incident, the suspect dragged her body to a nearby tea plantation where he spent the night before fleeing the following morning.

A photo of the suspect has since been circulated widely on social media as police launch a manhunt to locate him.





The suspect.





The deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST