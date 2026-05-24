Heavy Duty! Well-endowed MUMAMA flaunts jaw-dropping curves and NYASH in viral video - No wonder BEN 10s cannot resist them (WATCH)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A viral video of a well-endowed middle-aged woman, popularly referred to as “Mumama,” confidently flaunting her jaw-dropping curves has sparked massive reactions across social media.
In the trending clip, the voluptuous woman is seen dancing
energetically while rocking a leso that perfectly accentuated her enviable
figure, leaving netizens both amused and impressed.
The video has reignited conversations around the growing
trend of younger men, popularly referred to as “Ben 10s,” dating older women.
Many social media users jokingly claimed that the woman’s
striking curves and confidence explain why some younger men are irresistibly
drawn to older, curvy women.
Watch the video>>> below
MUMAMA manyanga..... pic.twitter.com/yP4SSdAekn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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