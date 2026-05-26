“We suffered equally when you were President” - Senator AARON CHERUIYOT blasts UHURU after fresh attack on RUTO’s administration







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Kericho Senator and Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, has launched a scathing counterattack against former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of hypocrisy and selective memory in his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during a public forum, Cheruiyot challenged the former Head of State to account for Kenya’s economic decline under his tenure before faulting President William Ruto’s leadership.

He accused Uhuru of portraying his era as a time of prosperity while ignoring the hardships Kenyans endured during the Jubilee Government.

“I saw Uhuru Kenyatta speaking, and I’m looking at you, Uhuru.”

“Is there anything good you have ever seen William Ruto do in this Kenya?”

“Because every time you take the microphone, you speak as if when you were President, we lived in heaven.”

“Maybe you don’t know that we suffered equally when you were President.”

“Let me tell you, things were terrible even before you became President,” Cheruiyot declared.

The Senator defended Ruto’s administration, citing reduced fertiliser prices, improved healthcare access under the Social Health Authority (SHA), and a stabilised shilling against the US dollar.

He contrasted this with what he described as rampant borrowing and ballooning debt under Uhuru’s Government, even referencing past allegations by former Auditor General Edward Ouko that billions were siphoned into offshore accounts.

"In fact, I am tempted to believe what the former Auditor General Ouko once alleged in 2015, that that money never made its way to Kenya but was banked into private accounts in Panama, where you and those like you have private accounts.”

“Then you dare come back to us today and say Kenyans are facing hardship?” He stated.

He argued that Kenya’s present economic challenges were rooted in decisions made during the Jubilee era.

His remarks came hours after Uhuru accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens while engaging in blame games.

The Kenyan DAILY POST