ODM Drama! Senator EDWIN SIFUNA mocks OBURU camp after ‘Linda Ground’ slogan collapse!







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Senator Edwin Sifuna has aimed a thinly veiled attack at the ODM leadership after national chairperson Gladys Wanga announced that the party was abandoning its “Linda Ground” slogan.

On Monday, May 25th, Wanga told aspirants from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties that ODM will now rally under the official slogan “ODM‑Tuko Tayari” as the party prepares for the 2027 General Elections.

She explained that “Linda Ground,” originally conceived to consolidate grassroots bases, had been corrupted by rival camps.

“We had a movement called Linda Ground, which was meant to consolidate our bases.”

“But some people came and instead of creating their own, they hijacked Linda and called themselves Linda something else.”

“So we have abandoned the movement for them. Right now, we are ODM‑Tuko Tayari.”

“Anything else is a splinter,” Wanga declared.

Her remarks were widely interpreted as a jab at Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi team, which has positioned itself against the Oburu‑led establishment.

Wanga urged aspirants to stick to official party slogans as the National Elections Coordination Committee continues registering candidates until the end of June.

Sifuna, however, appeared unfazed.

Taking to his official X account shortly after the convention, he quipped: “Linda ni mjamo.”

The Swahili phrase, loosely translating to “Linda is now one”

A recent TIFA Research poll released on May 14th showed the Linda Ground faction trailing Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi wing, with only 24 percent support compared to 73 percent for Sifuna’s camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST