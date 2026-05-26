ODM Drama! Senator EDWIN SIFUNA mocks OBURU camp after ‘Linda Ground’ slogan collapse!

Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Senator Edwin Sifuna has aimed a thinly veiled attack at the ODM leadership
after national chairperson Gladys Wanga announced that the party was abandoning
its “Linda Ground” slogan.
On Monday, May 25th, Wanga told aspirants from
Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties that ODM will now rally under the
official slogan “ODM‑Tuko Tayari” as the party prepares for the 2027 General
Elections.
She explained that “Linda Ground,” originally conceived to
consolidate grassroots bases, had been corrupted by rival camps.
“We had a movement called Linda Ground, which was meant to
consolidate our bases.”
“But some people came and instead of creating their own,
they hijacked Linda and called themselves Linda something else.”
“So we have abandoned the movement for them. Right now, we
are ODM‑Tuko Tayari.”
“Anything else is a splinter,” Wanga declared.
Her remarks were widely interpreted as a jab at Sifuna’s Linda
Mwananchi team, which has positioned itself against the Oburu‑led
establishment.
Wanga urged aspirants to stick to official party slogans as
the National Elections Coordination Committee continues registering candidates
until the end of June.
Sifuna, however, appeared unfazed.
Taking to his official X account shortly after the
convention, he quipped: “Linda ni mjamo.”
The Swahili phrase, loosely translating to “Linda is now one”
A recent TIFA
Research poll released on May 14th showed the
Linda Ground faction trailing Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi wing, with only 24
percent support compared to 73 percent for Sifuna’s camp.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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