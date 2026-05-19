Watch the moment a Member of Parliament was stoned by angry protesters in Rongai, forcing him to flee for his dear life (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Tension erupted in Rongai after a Member of Parliament was forced to flee as angry protesters turned against him during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel.
According to reports, the MP had reportedly approached the
protesters in an attempt to calm the situation, but the crowd became hostile
and rejected his intervention.
A video>>> circulating online captures chaotic scenes as
protesters pelted stones at the MP’s vehicle while it sped away from the scene.
In the footage, the legislator’s bodyguard is seen stepping
out to contain the situation before being overwhelmed by the crowd, forcing him
to retreat alongside the MP.
The incident adds to a growing trend of public hostility
toward elected leaders amid mounting economic frustrations and widespread anger
over the high cost of living.
An MP has been stoned in Rongai forcing the driver to speed leaving the bodyguard who had alighted to contain the situation.— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 19, 2026
Shortly, protesters arrived and engaged the bodyguard in an affordable public participation. pic.twitter.com/yeXQp3Qu0e
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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