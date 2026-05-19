Watch the moment a Member of Parliament was stoned by angry protesters in Rongai, forcing him to flee for his dear life (VIDEO)



Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Tension erupted in Rongai after a Member of Parliament was forced to flee as angry protesters turned against him during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel.

According to reports, the MP had reportedly approached the protesters in an attempt to calm the situation, but the crowd became hostile and rejected his intervention.

A video>>> circulating online captures chaotic scenes as protesters pelted stones at the MP’s vehicle while it sped away from the scene.

In the footage, the legislator’s bodyguard is seen stepping out to contain the situation before being overwhelmed by the crowd, forcing him to retreat alongside the MP.

The incident adds to a growing trend of public hostility toward elected leaders amid mounting economic frustrations and widespread anger over the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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