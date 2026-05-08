PHOTOs of DIANA KAVETSA, the SIDE CHICK who made former D.Light Africa CEO, NICK IMUDIA, take his own life after blackmailing him with private videos and pregnancy







Friday, May 8, 2026 - The mysterious death of the late D.Light Africa CEO, Nick Imudia, has taken a new turn after it emerged that he lived a life full of fear and regrets, following endless threats from his side chick, Diana Kavetsa.

Diana and Imudia met at the workplace, where she served as his Personal Assistant.

They fell in love despite Imudia being married, and in the process, she became pregnant.

Their relationship turned sour after Diana’s pregnancy.

She started blackmailing her boss, demanding that he takes full responsibility for the pregnancy.

Imudia, desperate to protect his family and job, begged Diana to keep the pregnancy private and even promised to help her financially.

However, Diana used the pregnancy to blackmail the late CEO and even vowed to inform his wife and the company’s board of directors.

The situation turned ugly after Diana informed Imudia that she was in possession of their private videos and forwarded them to him on WhatsApp.

Apparently, she took the videos without his consent.

In his final days before his death, Imudia had told Diana that the constant threats had taken a toll on his mental well-being.

According to WhatsApp messages retrieved from his phone, Diana even dared him to take his own life.

Imudia died on June 25th, 2024, after jumping from the 7th floor of a building in Nigeria, leaving many in shock.

Below are photos of Diana, the lady blamed for Nick’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST