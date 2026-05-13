Kasarani woman kills househelp after catching her with husband in matrimonial bed (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Detectives in Kasarani have launched investigations into a tragic domestic incident in which a woman attacked and killed her househelp after finding her with her husband in their matrimonial bed.

According to reports emerging from Cieko area in Kasarani, the woman identified as Julian Kamau returned home unexpectedly and found her husband and the househelp together in their matrimonial bed.

The shocking discovery is said to have sparked a heated confrontation that quickly escalated into violence within the family home.

Preliminary reports indicate that the househelp succumbed to injuries during the incident.

Authorities have since launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy, including the sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged attack.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after the incident and remains at large as detectives intensify efforts to trace and arrest her.

At the centre of the heartbreaking incident is a child who was reportedly present during the confrontation and is currently under police protection as investigations continue.

Watch the video>>> from the crime scene.

The immediate neighbor a Rwandan national has narrated everything she heard and saw. It's scary guys.



Tonight in Kasarani, two families will sleep in darkness without a mother.



One child is under police protection in Sunton after witnessing the unthinkable. A five year old boy… pic.twitter.com/gnJEVlp6Cx — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST