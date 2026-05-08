Anataka ‘KASUSU’ - Man exposes shameless KIKUYU man, WILLIAM KIMANI, for preying on his girlfriend after helping her secure a job in Canada and shares private messages







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A social media user has publicly exposed a Kikuyu man, identified as William Kimani, for preying on his girlfriend after assisting her to secure a job opportunity in Canada while she was still in the Gulf region.

The disgruntled man claimed that Kimani played a key role in helping his girlfriend relocate to Canada last year, allegedly facilitating the process without demanding any upfront commission.

He further alleged that upon her successful relocation and employment, the woman later paid him a commission of Ksh 200,000 as appreciation for his assistance.

However, according to the claims shared online, the situation has since taken a different turn.

The complainant alleges that Kimani has been persistently demanding “mechi’’ from the woman despite already receiving payment.

He further claims that the woman has repeatedly rejected his advances and attempted to cut communication.

Even after being blocked, Kimani continued contacting her through different phone numbers.

The complainant shared screenshots of private messages Kimani sent to his girlfriend.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST