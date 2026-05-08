Anataka ‘KASUSU’ - Man exposes shameless KIKUYU man, WILLIAM KIMANI, for preying on his girlfriend after helping her secure a job in Canada and shares private messages

Friday, May 8, 2026 -
A social media user has publicly exposed a Kikuyu man, identified as William
Kimani, for preying on his girlfriend after assisting her to secure a job
opportunity in Canada while she was still in the Gulf region.
The disgruntled man claimed that Kimani played a key role in
helping his girlfriend relocate to Canada last year, allegedly facilitating the
process without demanding any upfront commission.
He further alleged that upon her successful relocation and
employment, the woman later paid him a commission of Ksh 200,000 as
appreciation for his assistance.
However,
according to the claims shared online, the situation has since taken a
different turn.
The
complainant alleges that Kimani has been persistently demanding “mechi’’ from
the woman despite already receiving payment.
He further
claims that the woman has repeatedly rejected his advances and attempted to cut
communication.
Even after
being blocked, Kimani continued contacting her through different phone numbers.
The
complainant shared screenshots of private messages Kimani sent to his
girlfriend.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
kikuyu?? interesting, yawaReplyDelete