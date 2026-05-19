These miscreants were caught on camera mugging a LADY in broad daylight during the Matatu strike (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Some rogue elements took advantage of the matatu strike that paralysed transport across the country to prey on unsuspecting Kenyans.

Footage circulating online captured the shocking moment a lady was attacked and robbed in broad daylight.

In the video, the woman is seen walking through an open field between residential houses when she encounters three men.

At first, the suspects appear harmless and pretend to be minding their own business.

However, as soon as the lady gets closer, they suddenly pounce on her.

The thugs snatched her phone before casually walking away as though nothing had happened, leaving the visibly shaken woman sprinting off in fear.

The incident has sparked uproar online, with many noting how criminals exploited the matatu strike over rising fuel prices to terrorize stranded commuters who had no choice but to walk to their destinations.

Watch the video>>> below

Itungati thugs everywhere, they're also demonstrating due to high fuel prices.. pic.twitter.com/opkvlngK5p — Mr. Chairman (@Chairman_NBO) May 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST