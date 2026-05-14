Female MP stuns the internet with her voluptuous figure during a thanksgiving ceremony as she turns up in a figure-hugging dress (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A female Member of Parliament from Uganda has caused an online buzz after attending a thanksgiving ceremony dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves.

A video widely shared on social media shows the seemingly shy but stylish MP interacting freely with other guests during the event.

The legislator has been identified as Sarah Kinyimba, the MP representing Nyendo-Mukungwe Constituency.

Her appearance at the ceremony quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users praising her natural beauty.

Watch the video>>> below

Jowa!! That cute son needs a woman built like this and not you, let's be honest 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NMLF0HJpgx pic.twitter.com/QAT6iMX0gU — Julio  (@arihojulio) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST