Watch him dancing with random women at his house …… How TUJU planned and executed his own abduction in hilarious AI parody VIDEO







Sunday, May 03, 2026 - As the 2027 elections draw closer, rival political camps have increasingly turned to AI-generated content to fuel propaganda and smear campaigns against one another.

Embattled former Cabinet Secretary and Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju, is the latest figure to be targeted by such tactics.

In a trending parody video, a creative netizen uses AI-generated clips featuring Rigathi Gachagua and other opposition-aligned leaders to narrate how Tuju planned and staged his own abduction.

The video draws from a recent standoff between Tuju and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





Tuju had earlier claimed he was abducted, but DCI boss Mohammed Amin later stated that, following investigations, the incident was a “self-orchestrated stunt” intended to mislead both the public and law enforcement.

After resurfacing on March 23rd, 2026, Tuju was arrested and booked at Karen Police Station.

The parody video satirizes the alleged abduction, with figures portrayed as his allies seemingly “spilling the beans” on how the incident was executed.

Watch the video>>> below

Deception Comedy Productions (DCP) just released a documentary on how Raphael Tuju's self-abduction was planned and executed. pic.twitter.com/Ikbh3k5JOq — Bianca™ (@BiancaNaom1) May 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST