He threw another LADY from 4th floor of an Airbnb apartment - More SHOCKING DETAILS emerge about TONY ODHIAMBO, main suspect in CONNIE GITHINJI murder







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, has revealed that Tony Odhiambo, the main suspect in the murder of university student, Connie Githinji, at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa, is a serial offender.

Reports indicate that the suspect is linked to a criminal gang involved in wash wash activities, kidnapping and extortion.

His modus operandi involves preying on young ladies online and luring them with flashy photos.

He picks his victims in a black Audi and takes them to Airbnbs, where he drugs them.

One of the ladies was reportedly thrown from the 4th floor of an Airbnb apartment after being drugged by Tony.

Tony bribed DCI officers to cover up the matter after it was reported.

He then threatened to harm the lady, forcing her into silence.

The suspect is said to be well-connected within the police, often using wash wash money to evade arrest.

Check out Saddique Shaban’s thread exposing his criminal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST