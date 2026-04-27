Unmasked! Meet comedian NJUGUSH’s Mirema Gen Z Side Chick! He pays her house rent (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Comedian Njugush’s side chick has been unmasked, days after he announced his separation from his estranged wife, Celestine Ndinda.

The lady in question is identified as Bilgal Wanjiku, an upcoming actress and content creator.

Njugush has featured her in some of his skits, and according to sources, they have been together for three years.

Njugush pays her house rent along Mirema Drive, and their relationship is described as an on-and-off thing.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST