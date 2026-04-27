Anapenda bila “SI-DIH” na ana sweat sana during ‘MECHI’ - City Slay Queens narrate their escapades with Keiyo South MP, GIDEON KIMAIYO! Pays 5K only







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Keiyo South Member of Parliament, Gideon Kimaiyo, has been exposed for engaging in escapades with multiple ladies.

According to whispers, Kimaiyo risks his health by taking part in paid encounters with different women without using protection.

He is also described as very stingy, only offering Ksh 5,000 to ladies after satisfying his manly needs.

Slay Queens claim he sweats a lot during "mechi" and allegedly prefers the act without a "si-dih".

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST