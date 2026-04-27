PHOTOs of the insurance LADY exposed after having “MECHI” with married vernacular radio presenter, MC KAJIM, inside his car - Fear insurance LADIES







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Renowned vernacular radio presenter, MC Kajim, is facing public scrutiny after it emerged that he has been cheating on his wife, Wambui, with multiple ladies, while portraying himself as a faithful husband on social media.

Sources indicate that Kajim engaged in a secret escapade with an insurance lady inside his vehicle.

He reportedly parked his car at a tea plantation in Kiambu and shamelessly engaged in the act.

The lady in question calls herself "Aunty wa Insurance" and works at Binsured Insurance Agency.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST