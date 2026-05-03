BOLT driver injured after altercation with 3 drunk Nairobi LADIES over unpaid fare (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - A Bolt driver has taken to social media seeking justice after he was assaulted by three women following a dispute over unpaid fare.
According
to the driver, he had ferried the women from a nightclub, but upon reaching
their destination, they refused to pay the agreed amount.
In a
video shared online, a heated exchange is seen unfolding, with the women
hurling insults at the driver during the confrontation.
The
driver further claims that one of the women picked up a stone and attacked him,
leaving him with ear injuries.
He also alleges that his account was later reported and falsely flagged for harassment, resulting in its termination.
Watch
the video>>> below
BOLT driver vs 3 drunk Nairobi Slay Queens pic.twitter.com/rY6WJxq2wX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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