BOLT driver injured after altercation with 3 drunk Nairobi LADIES over unpaid fare (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - A Bolt driver has taken to social media seeking justice after he was assaulted by three women following a dispute over unpaid fare.

According to the driver, he had ferried the women from a nightclub, but upon reaching their destination, they refused to pay the agreed amount.

In a video shared online, a heated exchange is seen unfolding, with the women hurling insults at the driver during the confrontation.

The driver further claims that one of the women picked up a stone and attacked him, leaving him with ear injuries.

He also alleges that his account was later reported and falsely flagged for harassment, resulting in its termination.





Watch the video>>> below

BOLT driver vs 3 drunk Nairobi Slay Queens pic.twitter.com/rY6WJxq2wX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST