DJ MO exposed for cheating on SIZE 8 with his Kamba Side Chick, RACHEL MUTUKU - Pays her house rent at Jamhuri Estate (See her PHOTOs)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Popular gospel Sammy Muraya, aka DJ MO, has reportedly been keeping a side chick at Jamhuri Estate.

According to whispers, the lady is identified as Rachel Mutuku, a receptionist at Fairview Hotel.

DJ MO pays her house rent and is a frequent visitor at her residence.

“Anataka Rachel amzalie but babes on pills mbaya. Just giving him “good time” vibes,” a source revealed.

This is not the first time DJ MO has been exposed for engaging in extramarital affairs.

Despite him and his wife, gospel singer Size 8, portraying themselves as a perfect couple on social media, their marriage is marred by infidelity.

See photos of his side chick.





The Kenyan DAILY POST