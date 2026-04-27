DJ MO exposed for cheating on SIZE 8 with his Kamba Side Chick, RACHEL MUTUKU - Pays her house rent at Jamhuri Estate (See her PHOTOs)

Monday, April 27, 2026 - Popular gospel Sammy Muraya, aka DJ MO, has reportedly been keeping a side chick at Jamhuri Estate.
According to whispers, the lady is identified as Rachel Mutuku,
a receptionist at Fairview Hotel.
DJ MO pays her house rent and is a frequent visitor at her
residence.
“Anataka Rachel
amzalie but babes on pills mbaya. Just giving him “good time” vibes,” a
source revealed.
This is not the first time DJ MO has been exposed for
engaging in extramarital affairs.
Despite him and his wife, gospel singer Size 8, portraying
themselves as a perfect couple on social media, their marriage is marred by
infidelity.
See photos of his side chick.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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