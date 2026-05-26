Waste of public resources? RAILA JUNIOR assigned a top-of-the-range Government chase car (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has sparked debate online after he was seen enjoying state security despite holding no Government position.

Over the weekend, Raila Junior was captured on camera attending an ODM rally in Embakasi while being escorted by a top-of-the-range chase car bearing Government number plates.

The multi-million-shilling vehicle was seen with blaring sirens and flashing lights as heavily armed bodyguards closely monitored the surroundings.

The footage triggered reactions on social media, with some Kenyans questioning why Raila Junior was being provided with state security.

One X user who shared the video termed it misuse of taxpayers’ money.

“Who is Raila Odinga Jnr to be using a GK vehicle as a chase car? This is how our taxes and resources are being MISUSED and WASTED!” the user posted.

Watch the video>>> below

Who is Raila Odinga Jnr to be using a GK Vehicle as a chase car? This is how our taxes and resources are being MISUSED and WASTED! At least the people of Embakasi reminded him about WANTAM! pic.twitter.com/y1o3PdKVh1 — Generali Osumo (@generali_osumo) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST