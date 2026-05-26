CCTV captures dramatic moment man loses phone to motorbike-riding thugs in seconds (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a man lost his phone to motorbike-riding thugs within seconds, highlighting the growing insecurity in the country.

In the clip, the victim is seen standing outside a building while busy on his phone, seemingly unaware that he was being monitored by the criminals.

Moments later, the suspects, who were riding on a motorbike and posing as boda boda riders, swiftly approached him, grabbed the phone, and sped away before he could react.

The stunned victim briefly attempted to chase after them, but the thugs disappeared within seconds, leaving him confused and shaken.

Incidents involving criminals using motorbikes to target unsuspecting pedestrians have been on the rise in different parts of the country, with many victims losing phones and other valuables in similar daylight attacks.

Watch the footage>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST