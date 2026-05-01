Was LORINE murdered and her body dumped in a trench to appear as if floods swept her away? Friends suspect foul play - She was beautiful and full of life (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - The identity of the lady whose lifeless body was discovered in a trench along Zimmerman and Githurai 44, with her phone still intact in her pocket, has been revealed as Lorine Okore.

Lorine was a former waitress at Expressway Lounge along Mombasa Road.

She was also an aspiring model and was once crowned Miss Laikipia University while in campus.





Her friends are now urging investigators to establish whether she was murdered and her body dumped in the trench on the day heavy rains pounded the city, to make it appear as if floods had swept her away.

A postmortem report is expected to provide more clues on what might have happened.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST