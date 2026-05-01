Friends mourn as Expressway Lounge’s ex-waitress, LORINE OKORE’s body is discovered in Githurai 44 with her phone still intact in her pocket - She was very young (PHOTO)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - Friends have taken to social media to mourn the untimely demise of Lorine Okore, also known as Maureen among colleagues, a young lady whose lifeless body was discovered in a trench between Zimmerman and Githurai 44.

It is believed that Lorine may have been swept away by raging floods after heavy rains pounded the city earlier in the week.

Her phone was found intact in her clothing, with detectives expected to conduct further investigations to establish whether there was any foul play involved.

Lorine was a former waitress at Expressway Lounge along Mombasa Road.

She reportedly resigned last year to pursue other interests.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST