Walking dead? Kenyan LADY’s chilling encounter with a ‘dead’ friend at Java stuns netizens (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has left netizens stunned after narrating a bizarre and unsettling experience that has since gone viral.
In her video, she explains that she was at a Nairobi mall
doing back‑to‑school shopping when she bumped into a long‑lost friend she
hadn’t seen in over a year.
The friend suggested that they catch up over coffee at Java
House.
As they waited for their order, the friend excused herself
to use the restroom, but took unusually long.
Concerned and pressed for time, the lady began sipping her
coffee and decided to call her friend.
To her shock, a man answered.
Believing her friend’s phone had been stolen, she hung up,
only for the man to call back.
He introduced himself as her friend’s husband and dropped a
bombshell, revealing that his wife had died in a road accident and was buried
three months earlier.
The revelation left her shaken, as she had just spent time
with the very woman said to be deceased.
She even checked her friend’s social media pages, confirming
the death and burial.
Disturbed, she asked a waitress if she had indeed been with
someone at the café, and the waitress confirmed, describing the lady’s outfit
in detail.
She claims the chilling encounter has since haunted her,
claiming to have been experiencing strange dreams and her blood pressure is
elevated requiring medication.
The video has sparked mixed reactions online with some
netizens speculating her friend’s death may have been faked for insurance
claims, while others dismiss the story as pure fabrication.
Watch the video>>> and reactions below
Am not gonna shiever alone guys,damn it do dead people appear in real lives? pic.twitter.com/zM1Yvj5gkq— Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) May 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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