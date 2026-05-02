Walking dead? Kenyan LADY’s chilling encounter with a ‘dead’ friend at Java stuns netizens (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has left netizens stunned after narrating a bizarre and unsettling experience that has since gone viral.

In her video, she explains that she was at a Nairobi mall doing back‑to‑school shopping when she bumped into a long‑lost friend she hadn’t seen in over a year.

The friend suggested that they catch up over coffee at Java House.

As they waited for their order, the friend excused herself to use the restroom, but took unusually long.

Concerned and pressed for time, the lady began sipping her coffee and decided to call her friend.

To her shock, a man answered.

Believing her friend’s phone had been stolen, she hung up, only for the man to call back.

He introduced himself as her friend’s husband and dropped a bombshell, revealing that his wife had died in a road accident and was buried three months earlier.

The revelation left her shaken, as she had just spent time with the very woman said to be deceased.

She even checked her friend’s social media pages, confirming the death and burial.

Disturbed, she asked a waitress if she had indeed been with someone at the café, and the waitress confirmed, describing the lady’s outfit in detail.

She claims the chilling encounter has since haunted her, claiming to have been experiencing strange dreams and her blood pressure is elevated requiring medication.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online with some netizens speculating her friend’s death may have been faked for insurance claims, while others dismiss the story as pure fabrication.

Watch the video>>> and reactions below

Am not gonna shiever alone guys,damn it do dead people appear in real lives? pic.twitter.com/zM1Yvj5gkq — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST