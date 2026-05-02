Never go through a man’s phone - Heartbroken LADY cries after learning her boyfriend was cheating just a day after he asked her to be his girlfriend (LOOK)





Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A heartbroken lady has taken to social media to reveal how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her barely a day after he officially asked her to be his girlfriend.

On April 30th, she shared a photo of a cake inscribed with the words “Will you be my girlfriend?”, a romantic gesture from her boyfriend.

Overjoyed, she captioned it: “I said the easiest yes to the absolute love of my life.”

But just 24 hours later, her joy turned to heartbreak.

In a follow‑up post, she wrote: “You guys never go through a man’s phone”, accompanied by crying emojis.

She revealed that he gave her his phone to select a song and a message from another woman popped up, exposing his infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST