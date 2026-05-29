“Walimkata Kidole” - Woman heartbroken after discovering her daughter was introduced to traditional rituals during a visit to her baby daddy (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A distressed woman has taken to social media to express her heartbreak after discovering that her daughter underwent a traditional ritual involving finger cutting while visiting her father’s family.

In her emotional post shared online, the woman claimed that she was shocked to learn that her child had been initiated into certain cultural practices without her knowledge or consent.

According to the mother, the incident happened after the young girl went to visit her baby daddy and his relatives.

She alleged that the child later returned home with an injured finger, only for her to discover that the family had participated in a traditional practice that involved cutting the child’s finger.

The devastated mother faulted her baby daddy’s family for failing to inform her before carrying out the ritual.

“Heartbroken mama here. My baby went to visit her dad and got initiated into a tradition that involves cutting her finger. The worst part? Her dad's family didn't even have the decency to inform me,” she wrote.

She further admitted that she was still struggling to process the ordeal and asked other parents online if they had ever experienced a similar situation.

See her post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST