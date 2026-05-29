Man humiliated after angry “MUMAMA” stops him on a highway and repossesses her vehicle in dramatic scene - “Usikubali Kuekwa Na Mwanamke” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A man was left embarrassed after his lover, a woman believed to be in her 50s, dramatically stopped him along a highway and repossessed the vehicle he was driving.

According to reports circulating online, the vehicle reportedly belonged to the woman, who is said to have been financially supporting the younger man.

In the viral video, the furious woman is seen confronting the man before ordering him to step out of the vehicle.

Moments later, she drove off, leaving the man stranded by the roadside as onlookers watched the dramatic scene unfold.

Although the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, the incident has sparked massive reactions online, with social media warning men against relying on their female partners for financial support.

Watch the video>>> below

Man humiliated after angry “MUMAMA” stops him on a highway and repossesses her vehicle in dramatic scene pic.twitter.com/MwS5I9YbXO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST