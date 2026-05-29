Man humiliated after angry “MUMAMA” stops him on a highway and repossesses her vehicle in dramatic scene - “Usikubali Kuekwa Na Mwanamke” (VIDEO)

Friday, May 29, 2026 - A man was left embarrassed after his lover, a woman believed to be in her 50s, dramatically stopped him along a highway and repossessed the vehicle he was driving.
According to reports circulating online, the vehicle
reportedly belonged to the woman, who is said to have been financially
supporting the younger man.
In the viral video, the furious woman is seen confronting
the man before ordering him to step out of the vehicle.
Moments later, she drove off, leaving the man stranded by
the roadside as onlookers watched the dramatic scene unfold.
Although the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, the
incident has sparked massive reactions online, with social media warning men
against relying on their female partners for financial support.
Watch the video>>> below
Man humiliated after angry “MUMAMA” stops him on a highway and repossesses her vehicle in dramatic scene pic.twitter.com/MwS5I9YbXO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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