WaKIKUYU Na Pesa - More details emerge about the family dispute that erupted during RACHEL WANDETO’s burial after Ksh 1.6 million donation from President RUTO







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Confusion and drama surrounded the burial arrangements of the late Kikuyu gospel singer, Rachel Wandeto, following a heated dispute between her husband and in-laws.

According to reports, Rachel’s body was not released from the funeral home after her husband reportedly refused to issue the burial permit, despite earlier agreements between him and the family.

Sources indicate that the mini hearse left the mortuary empty and headed to Kirinyaga for the planned burial ceremony, leaving mourners shocked and confused.

Rachel’s death attracted nationwide attention after she succumbed to severe acid burns following an attack by unknown people.

Prior to the attack, she had tattooed President William Ruto’s face on her body, a move that sparked widespread reactions online.

President Ruto is also said to have donated Ksh 1.6 million towards the funeral arrangements, with reports indicating that the donation may have fueled the dispute among family members.





The Kenyan DAILY POST