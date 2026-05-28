Distraught mother collapses after learning that her only daughter was among Utumishi Girls Academy fire victims - ‘She was a form 2 student’







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - One distraught parent has captured the heartbreak of the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, where 16 students lost their lives in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 29th, 2026.

The blaze broke out while most learners were asleep, leaving families and the nation in shock.

A netizen narrated how his neighbor, a single mother of one, collapsed after learning her only daughter, a Form Two student, was among the victims.

He said she cried for nearly an hour before being rushed to hospital unconscious, a moment that underscored the devastating impact of the tragedy.

Addressing the matter, Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Migos Ogamba, revealed that the school had a population of 815 students, with 808 present at the time of the fire.

Of those, 79 sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Seventy‑one have since been discharged, while seven remain admitted.

One student was released to her parent after treatment.

Ogamba did not disclose the condition of those still hospitalized but emphasized that the Government is closely monitoring their recovery.

Appealing for calm, the CS discouraged speculation about arson and promised thorough investigations into the cause of the fire.

The tragedy has triggered an outpouring of grief nationwide, with leaders and citizens expressing solidarity on social media.

Utumishi Girls Academy is a national school drawing students from across Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST