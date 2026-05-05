VIDEO of Dr. JOB OBWAKA’s wife gushing over him after he was released from custody, only for him to die in his SIDE CHICK’s Kitengela home while having MECHI - Aki Men!!







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - About a month ago, veteran doctor and senior leader at Nairobi Hospital, Dr. Job Obwaka, was released from custody following his dramatic arrest by state agents over leadership wrangles at the facility, where he served as a board member.

A video has now emerged showing his wife expressing joy after their reunion shortly after his release.

In the video, Obwaka’s wife is heard gushing over him, saying his time in custody made her realize how important he was in her life.

Sadly, Obwaka died last weekend at his side chick’s Kitengela home.

Reports indicate that he had visited the 45-year-old woman, Beatrice Wangari, when he suddenly collapsed.

Preliminary accounts suggest that Wangari had prepared a meal for him before they went to the bedroom, where he later complained of chest pains and collapsed.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Below is a video>>> of Dr. Obwaka and his family taken after his release from custody.

This video came to mind when I saw that Beatrice Wangari is being detained as a person of interest in Job Obwaka’s death, since she was the last person seen with him.



Meanwhile, his wife was here pouring her heart out after he had just reunited with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/AC2kww0Wra — Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST