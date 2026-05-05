Bad Day For a ‘Sharp Girl’ - Man corners a female fraudster who attempted to defraud him via a phone call (LISTEN)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A man recorded a conversation with a female fraudster who called him and attempted to defraud him of his hard-earned cash.

Initially, the man pretended to play along and followed her instructions, knowing well that he was taking the fraudster for a ride.

He remained calm throughout the call, cleverly engaging her as she tried to execute her scheme.

As the conversation progressed, the tables turned, and the fraudster realized she had been outsmarted.

Upon being cornered, she hurled insults at the man and disconnected the call.

The exchange has since amused many online, with netizens terming it a hilarious moment and a lesson on how to handle scammers.

Listen to the audio>>> below

Kumbe si mulot boyz tu, sharp girls too!🤣🤔🙆 pic.twitter.com/qeRDzcKhbD — Rash ™ (@Rashousmane) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST