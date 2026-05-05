Bad Day For a ‘Sharp Girl’ - Man corners a female fraudster who attempted to defraud him via a phone call (LISTEN)

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A man recorded a conversation
with a female fraudster who called him and attempted to defraud him of his
hard-earned cash.
Initially, the man pretended to play along and followed her
instructions, knowing well that he was taking the fraudster for a ride.
He remained calm throughout the call, cleverly engaging her
as she tried to execute her scheme.
As the conversation progressed, the tables turned, and the
fraudster realized she had been outsmarted.
Upon being cornered, she hurled insults at the man and
disconnected the call.
The exchange has since amused many online, with netizens
terming it a hilarious moment and a lesson on how to handle scammers.
Listen to the audio>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Kumbe si mulot boyz tu, sharp girls too!🤣🤔🙆 pic.twitter.com/qeRDzcKhbD— Rash ™ (@Rashousmane) May 5, 2026
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