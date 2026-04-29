Alikuliwa na Lecturer tukiwa Machakos University apate First Class - Man threatens to leak Private Videos of RUTO’s apologist and upcoming political analyst, ROSELINE ALIONYA

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a man alleged that he is in possession of private videos involving upcoming political analyst and Ruto’s apologist, Roseline Alionya.
Roseline has been appearing on TV interviews to defend the Government,
a move that has ruffled feathers online.
Taking to X, the man claimed that Roseline was his classmate
at Machakos University in 2022, where she pursued a degree in Education.
He alleged that she had “mechi” with a lecturer to obtain
first class honours and threatened to leak the videos.
Check out the post on X
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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