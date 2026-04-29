Alikuliwa na Lecturer tukiwa Machakos University apate First Class - Man threatens to leak Private Videos of RUTO’s apologist and upcoming political analyst, ROSELINE ALIONYA







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a man alleged that he is in possession of private videos involving upcoming political analyst and Ruto’s apologist, Roseline Alionya.

Roseline has been appearing on TV interviews to defend the Government, a move that has ruffled feathers online.

Taking to X, the man claimed that Roseline was his classmate at Machakos University in 2022, where she pursued a degree in Education.

He alleged that she had “mechi” with a lecturer to obtain first class honours and threatened to leak the videos.

Check out the post on X





The Kenyan DAILY POST