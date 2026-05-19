VIDEO captures the moment a KCA student and son of a senior Government official drowned in Kieni Falls as his friends watched - Usicheze Na Maji







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A fun-filled hiking and swimming excursion turned tragic after a young man, believed to be a student at KCA University, drowned at the popular Kieni Forest waterfalls in Gatundu North on Sunday afternoon, May 17th.

The victim was part of a group touring the scenic site under an outing organized by Outscape Club, a travel group known for arranging hiking and outdoor adventure activities across Central Kenya.

According to witnesses, the man was swimming in the middle of the waterfalls when he was suddenly swept away by a powerful current triggered by the raging waters.

Dramatic footage recorded from the riverbank captured the terrifying final moments as the victim struggled helplessly against the fast-moving water before disappearing beneath the surface.

In the video, shocked onlookers are heard screaming in panic, desperately calling for someone to save him.

“Help him! Help him!” voices from the crowd shouted as the man was carried further downstream by the strong current.

A uniformed man and several others could be seen standing helplessly at the edge of the water, watching the unfolding tragedy.

At one point, one of the victim’s friends bravely jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

However, the current quickly overpowered the rescuer, forcing him to retreat back to safety after struggling to stay afloat.

Moments later, another friend made a second rescue attempt and managed to reach the drowning man, briefly holding him above the water.

Sadly, the powerful current dragged both men underwater.

With the assistance of people on the riverbank, the second rescuer was eventually pulled out alive.

However, the victim disappeared completely beneath the turbulent waters.

“I can’t see him, he has drowned,” a voice is heard saying repeatedly in the emotional footage.

The body of the deceased student was later retrieved.

He was identified as Abdishakur, the son of Ali Ibrein, a senior official at the National Land Commission

Watch the video>>> below.

A group of hikers allegedly disregarded warnings by forest rangers and trail leaders against swimming at the Kieni Forest's water falls in Kiambu county during this rainy season when water levels are violent and rapid. One young man was pulled away into the drop by raging waters… pic.twitter.com/3y9kWeOb0o — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) May 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST