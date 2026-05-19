“I Am Starting From Zero” - Heartbroken man cries out after his lorry was torched during fuel cost protests (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A devastated businessman has taken to social media to express his pain after his lorry was set ablaze during demonstrations linked to the rising cost of fuel.

In an emotional post shared on Facebook, the man described the incident as a major setback that has shattered years of hard work and investment.

“The world is wicked. Ni uchungu sana. I am trying to build myself then boom… mnanirudisha nyuma tena,” he wrote.

The visibly heartbroken man said the destruction of the lorry had left him financially crippled, forcing him to start life all over again.

“Am now starting from zero… this is a heavy wound,” he added alongside photos showing the burnt remains of the vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST