VIDEO captures moment elderly KIKUYU man whips out a pistol after goons try to rob him - They didn’t know he was armed (WATCH)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - An elderly man was captured
on camera drawing a pistol after he encountered a group of goons who attempted
to rob him.
The incident is said to have occurred during Monday’s anti-fuel
protests, while the man was running errands when he was confronted by the
attackers.
In the video, the calm but firm man is seen pulling out a
firearm and issuing a warning as the suspects close in.
“Sitaki tuumizane juu ya kitu kidogo,” he is heard
saying as he brandishes the weapon.
The goons immediately retreat after realizing he is armed,
abandoning their attempted robbery.
The man then walks back to his vehicle and leaves the scene
safely.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Vijana wadogo walijaribu kuibia Redington, mzae alichomoa itoka ikabidi watulie😅 pic.twitter.com/zs80hlMaIw— COLLEGE DROPOUT (@Dokuh9) May 19, 2026
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