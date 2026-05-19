VIDEO captures moment elderly KIKUYU man whips out a pistol after goons try to rob him - They didn’t know he was armed (WATCH)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - An elderly man was captured on camera drawing a pistol after he encountered a group of goons who attempted to rob him.

The incident is said to have occurred during Monday’s anti-fuel protests, while the man was running errands when he was confronted by the attackers.

In the video, the calm but firm man is seen pulling out a firearm and issuing a warning as the suspects close in.

“Sitaki tuumizane juu ya kitu kidogo,” he is heard saying as he brandishes the weapon.

The goons immediately retreat after realizing he is armed, abandoning their attempted robbery.

The man then walks back to his vehicle and leaves the scene safely.

Watch the video>>> below

Vijana wadogo walijaribu kuibia Redington, mzae alichomoa itoka ikabidi watulie😅 pic.twitter.com/zs80hlMaIw — COLLEGE DROPOUT (@Dokuh9) May 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST