American singer JASON DERULO’s hilarious comment on Kenyan look alike REMCY DON leaves netizens in stitches







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - American singer, Jason Derulo, has sparked laughter on social media after reacting to photos of his Kenyan look‑alike, Remcy Don.

The influencer had shared snaps of himself in a bold bright blue suit, strikingly similar to one worn by Derulo, sparking heated debate among netizens about the uncanny resemblance.

Derulo couldn’t resist chiming in, cheekily writing;

“The suits looking more alike than the faces 😂👌🏾 Keep going Don 🇰🇪💯.”

His playful jab instantly went viral, with fans amused by the pop star’s humor and lighthearted recognition.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the moment, praising the singer’s humor while celebrating Remcy Don’s rising spotlight.





The Kenyan DAILY POST