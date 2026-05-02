Utaenda Kamiti for 35 years! Undercover cop warns a Kenyan man spotted ‘chatting’ with school girls in uniform (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 02,
2026 - A viral video showing a man believed to be an undercover police
officer confronting a young Kenyan man for chatting with school girls in
uniform has sparked heated reactions.
In the clip, the officer, driving a private car, approaches
the young man, calls him aside, and sternly warns that he risks arrest if found
engaging with school girls.
He even shows him a sticker on his car to prove he is law
enforcement, though off duty, adding that had he been on duty, the young man
would already be in custody.
The accused man defended himself, claiming that he was
simply “praying for the school girls.”
However, the officer reminded him that improper
relationships with school girls carry severe penalties in Kenya, often more
than 30 years in prison.
The video has since ignited mixed reactions online.
Some netizens praised the officer for stepping in, while
others accused him of overreacting and unfairly assuming the young man was
flirting with the girls.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Bro just saved these school kids, unakosaje kujua kamiti miaka ni 35? Eti yeye ni pastor pic.twitter.com/NzPgEDuFNl— Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 1, 2026
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