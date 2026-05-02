Utaenda Kamiti for 35 years! Undercover cop warns a Kenyan man spotted ‘chatting’ with school girls in uniform (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A viral video showing a man believed to be an undercover police officer confronting a young Kenyan man for chatting with school girls in uniform has sparked heated reactions.

In the clip, the officer, driving a private car, approaches the young man, calls him aside, and sternly warns that he risks arrest if found engaging with school girls.

He even shows him a sticker on his car to prove he is law enforcement, though off duty, adding that had he been on duty, the young man would already be in custody.

The accused man defended himself, claiming that he was simply “praying for the school girls.”

However, the officer reminded him that improper relationships with school girls carry severe penalties in Kenya, often more than 30 years in prison.

The video has since ignited mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised the officer for stepping in, while others accused him of overreacting and unfairly assuming the young man was flirting with the girls.

Watch the video>>> below

Bro just saved these school kids, unakosaje kujua kamiti miaka ni 35? Eti yeye ni pastor pic.twitter.com/NzPgEDuFNl — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 1, 2026