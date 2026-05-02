This well-endowed mother and her voluptuous daughter have caused commotion on social media - Can you tell them apart? (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A striking photo of a well‑endowed mother posing alongside her equally voluptuous daughter has set social media ablaze, sparking a lively wave of reactions.

In the viral pic, the pair are seen rocking figure‑hugging dresses that perfectly accentuate their jaw‑dropping curves.

From their bold outfits to their uncanny resemblance, the duo has left netizens in a frenzy, many admitting that they can’t tell who the mother is and who the daughter is.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST