Tragedy as Kenyan LADY SHEILA JEPKORIR dies in Sydney, Australia, just one month after relocating in search of a better life (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Sorrow has engulfed the family and friends of Sheila Jepkorir Chebii following her sudden passing in Sydney, Australia, just one month after relocating abroad in search of a better future.

Sheila, a young woman from Kimumu in Eldoret, left Kenya on April 5th, 2026, full of hope, ambition and determination to build a new life overseas.

Like many young dreamers, she carried with her aspirations of success and a brighter tomorrow.

Sadly, her journey was cut short on Sunday, May 17th, 2026, when she passed away in Sydney, leaving her family, friends, and the Kenyan community in Australia devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Her death has sent shockwaves across social media, with emotional tributes pouring in from Kenyans around the world.

What began as a hopeful new chapter has ended in deep sorrow.

May she rest in peace.





The Kenyan DAILY POST