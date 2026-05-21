Tragedy as a depressed IT expert takes his own life inside MCA’s office in Kabiyet - Had been begging for a job







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A sombre mood has engulfed Kabiyet after a man identified as Raff, described as a gifted IT expert, reportedly died by suicide inside an MCA’s office.

According to reports, the deceased had been camping at the office for some time, allegedly seeking employment and financial support as he battled depression.

A social media user has raised serious questions about his prolonged stay in the office and whether intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

One resident who claimed to have worked with Raff shared an emotional tribute, describing him as a talented IT expert.

“Sometimes back I worked with him… he was a real expert. I learned many things from him though I left the field later,” he wrote.

The resident added that mental health struggles should not be ignored.

“Depression is real. Mental illness is real. Let us be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. If something changes, let’s follow up instead of regretting later,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST