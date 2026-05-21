GACHAGUA names seven politicians RUTO has allegedly promised the running mate slot in 2027 elections - “He Has a Serious Trust Deficit”







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has alleged that President William Ruto has promised the running mate position to at least seven politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in an interview, Gachagua claimed that Ruto had floated the offer to leaders across Mount Kenya and Luo Nyanza, including Ndia MP, George Macharia Kariuki, Governors Anne Waiguru and Gladys Wanga, Oburu Oginga, John Mbadi and Kithure Kindiki.

“He has a serious trust deficit, and that is why he has promised the running mate position to seven people… He has promised everybody,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP leader further argued that Ruto’s hopes of inheriting Raila Odinga’s support base in Luo Nyanza were unrealistic, insisting that loyalty to Raila was personal and non‑transferable.

He described the task of shifting that allegiance to Ruto as “a very tall order.”

Gachagua emphasized that the role of a running mate is to deliver a significant bloc of votes, ideally more than two million. He added that if chosen as the United Opposition candidate, he will apply this criterion in selecting his deputy.

He also agreed with Jubilee aspirant, Fred Matiang’i, on the need for a scientific approach for the United Opposition flagbearer selection, though he stressed that “the science of politics is numbers.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST