This parent was overwhelmed by emotions at Utumishi Girls where a fire broke out as he demanded his daughter’s whereabouts - Heartbreaking PHOTOs & VIDEO







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Emotional scenes were witnessed at Utumishi Girls after a fire broke out at the institution, leaving parents and guardians in distress as they rushed to account for their children.

One parent in particular was captured visibly overwhelmed with emotion as he demanded information about the whereabouts of his daughter amid the chaos.

He lamented that the school management, emergency responders and Government officials were withholding information, leaving parents in further distress and confusion at the scene.

The tragic fire incident reportedly claimed the lives of 16 students, while several others were injured and rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Watch the video>>> below

This grieving parent paints the picture of how information is still being guarded with regard to the fatalities in the Utumishi Girls Inferno. Bodies haven't been moved from the scene yet. Identification is yet to start . pic.twitter.com/0UqZDLODL1 — Brygettes Ngana (@NBrygettes) May 28, 2026