Get out of my house - Drama at Tvaso Apartments as a man kicks out his Slay Queen girlfriend (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Tenants at Tsavo Apartments were treated to a dramatic scene after a young man kicked out his girlfriend during a late-night altercation.

The man was seen angrily confronting the lady and ordering her to leave his house, although the cause of the dispute remains unclear.

The visibly shaken lady tried to plead with him, but her efforts appeared unsuccessful as the heated confrontation continued.

The incident attracted the attention of other tenants, with some stepping out to witness the drama unfolding within the apartment complex.

Watch the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST