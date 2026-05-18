This beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class has caused a buzz online - ‘Hawa Watasoma Kweli” (VIDEO)

Monday, May 18, 2026 - A video of a student teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class has sparked reactions on social media.
In the clip, the trainee teacher appears to struggle to get
attention from the lively class as she introduces herself as Madam Nyareso
Violet and mentions the subject she will be teaching, amid visible chatter from
the students.
The video has since triggered mixed reactions online, with
some netizens expressing concern over whether she will manage to command
authority in the classroom, noting that adolescent learners often require a
strong and confident presence.
“A teacher dealing with adolescent students needs an
authoritative aura otherwise it won’t work,” one user commented.
Others questioned her choice of language during the
introduction, arguing that she should have used Kiswahili Sanifu if she was to
teach the subject.
“Kiswahili teacher na intro ni ya ngoso?”
“Those days mwalimu hangejiintroduce hivi, pure Swahili
introduction hadi unafeel tamthilia ndani ya class,” another added.
Watch the video>>> below
Beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class pic.twitter.com/fehY8Fzyn8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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