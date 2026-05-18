This beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class has caused a buzz online - ‘Hawa Watasoma Kweli” (VIDEO)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A video of a student teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class has sparked reactions on social media.

In the clip, the trainee teacher appears to struggle to get attention from the lively class as she introduces herself as Madam Nyareso Violet and mentions the subject she will be teaching, amid visible chatter from the students.

The video has since triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens expressing concern over whether she will manage to command authority in the classroom, noting that adolescent learners often require a strong and confident presence.

“A teacher dealing with adolescent students needs an authoritative aura otherwise it won’t work,” one user commented.

Others questioned her choice of language during the introduction, arguing that she should have used Kiswahili Sanifu if she was to teach the subject.

“Kiswahili teacher na intro ni ya ngoso?”

“Those days mwalimu hangejiintroduce hivi, pure Swahili introduction hadi unafeel tamthilia ndani ya class,” another added.

Watch the video>>> below

Beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice introducing herself in a boys’ class pic.twitter.com/fehY8Fzyn8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST